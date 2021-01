Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 29 January 2021 20:37 Hits: 1

Scientists describe how glutamate signals are transmitted across synapses to turn on the switch for synapatic plasticity, the ability of synapses to strengthen or weaken over time in response to increases or decreases in their activity.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/01/210129153753.htm