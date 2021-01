Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 26 January 2021 22:16 Hits: 3

Burning fossil fuels has long powered world economies while contributing to air pollution and the buildup of greenhouse gases. A new analysis of nearly two decades of satellite data shows that economic development, fossil-fuel combustion and air quality are closely linked on the continental and national scales, but can be decoupled at the national level, according to scientists.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/01/210126171636.htm