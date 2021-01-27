The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

A NEAT reduction of complex neuronal models accelerates brain research

Category: Environment Hits: 1

Unlike their simple counterparts in artificial intelligence (AI) applications, neurons in the brain use dendrites - their intricate tree-like branches - to find relevant chunks of information. Now, neuroscientists have discovered a new computational method to make complex dendrite models much simpler. These faithful reductions may lead AI applications to process information much like the brain does.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/01/210127140055.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version