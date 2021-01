Articles

Linking molecular components through amide bonds is one of the most important reactions in research and the chemical industry. Scientists have now introduced a new type of reaction for making amide bonds. Called an ASHA ligation, this reaction is fast, efficient, works under mild aqueous conditions, and is broadly applicable.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/01/210127122342.htm