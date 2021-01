Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 28 January 2021 20:41 Hits: 5

GOP Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday vowed to fight President Biden’s climate agenda that seeks to transition away from the oil and gas industry.The Austin American-Statesman reports that Abbott stated he intends to sue the federal government...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/536356-texas-governor-promises-lawsuits-over-biden-climate-regulations