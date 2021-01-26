AI used to predict early symptoms of schizophrenia in relatives of patients

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 26 January 2021

Researchers have taken a step forward in developing an artificial intelligence tool to predict schizophrenia by analyzing brain scans. The tool was used to analyze functional magnetic resonance images of 57 healthy first-degree relatives (siblings or children) of schizophrenia patients. It accurately identified the 14 individuals who scored highest on a self-reported schizotypal personality trait scale.

