Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 26 January 2021 22:16 Hits: 1

Biologists often study animal sociality by collecting observations about behavioral interactions. These interactions can be things like severe or minor fights, cooperative food sharing or grooming. But to analyze animal behavior, researchers need to make decisions about how to categorize and code these interactions. That gets tricky.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/01/210126171644.htm