Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 26 January 2021 22:16 Hits: 1

Global goals for biodiversity must apply to all member states of the UN Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) also at national level. This is one of four recommendations for improving the global strategy for biodiversity. The researchers analyze why the goals have been largely missed so far and present concrete policy options.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/01/210126171654.htm