Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 27 January 2021 22:09 Hits: 6

President Biden on Wednesday issued an executive order temporarily pausing federal oil and gas leases and setting in motion potentially longer-lasting restrictions on federal lands production of fossil fuels. The executive order issued...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/536186-biden-temporary-pause-on-federal-oil-leases-sets-stage-for-future