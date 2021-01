Articles

Published on Tuesday, 26 January 2021

Scientists conducted the first study to examine the fetal health impact of light pollution based on a direct measure of skyglow, an important aspect of light pollution. Using an empirical regularity discovered in physics, called Walker's Law, a team found evidence of reduced birth weight, shortened gestational length and preterm births.

