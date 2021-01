Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 26 January 2021 13:27 Hits: 0

Scientists demonstrated by experiment that a clean electrolyte/electrode interface is key to realizing high-capacity solid-state lithium batteries. Their findings could pave the way for improved battery designs with increased capacity, stability, and safety for both mobile devices and electric vehicles.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/01/210126082734.htm