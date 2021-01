Articles

Small cell lung cancer (SCLC) cells are missing a surface protein that triggers an immune response, allowing them to hide from one of the body's key cancer defenses, a new study suggests. The findings could lead to new treatments for SCLC, which has no effective therapies.

