Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 27 January 2021 17:24 Hits: 1

Reaching zero net emissions of carbon dioxide from energy and industry by 2050 can be accomplished by rebuilding U.S. energy infrastructure to run primarily on renewable energy, at a net cost of about $1 per person per day, according to new research.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/01/210127122410.htm