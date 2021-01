Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 27 January 2021

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) pledged on Wednesday to reduce its direct and indirect greenhouse gas emissions by 45 percent within the next nine years.The IOC Executive Board committed to the greenhouse gas reduction target during a...

