Wirelessly rechargeable soft brain implant controls brain cells

Researchers have invented a smartphone-controlled soft brain implant that can be recharged wirelessly from outside the body. It enables long-term neural circuit manipulation without the need for periodic disruptive surgeries to replace the battery of the implant. Scientists believe this technology can help uncover and treat psychiatric disorders and neurodegenerative diseases such as addiction, depression, and Parkinson's.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/01/210126113658.htm

