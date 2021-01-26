Biodegradable displays for sustainable electronics

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 26 January 2021 18:40 Hits: 4

Increasing use of electronic devices in consumables and new technologies for the internet of things are increasing the amount of electronic scrap. To save resources and minimize waste volumes, an eco-friendlier production and more sustainable lifecycle will be needed. Scientists have now been the first to produce displays, whose biodegradability has been checked and certified by an independent office.

