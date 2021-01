Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 26 January 2021 19:00 Hits: 2

Landslides caused by the collapse of unstable volcanoes are one of the major dangers of volcanic eruptions. A method to detect long-term movements of these mountains using satellite images could help identify previously overlooked instability at some volcanoes, according to scientists.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/01/210126140039.htm