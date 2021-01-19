NRDC Sues EPA to Block Rule Exposing Public to More Toxic Pollution

WASHINGTON – NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council) sued the Environmental Protection Agency on Friday to block the agency’s rollback of the longstanding health protective policy known as “once in, always in.” The rollback would allow some of the country’s biggest polluters to produce 2, 5 and 10 times more pollution.

The following is a statement by John Walke, Clean Air Director at NRDC (the Natural Resources Defense Council):

“EPA’s malicious rule lets some of the biggest polluters spew much more toxic mercury, lead, arsenic, asbestos and benzene pollution into the air. That exposes millions of people to risks of cancer, neurotoxic effects, fetal damage and premature death—and disproportionately impacts Black, brown and low-income people who often live near toxic facilities.

“We are suing to block this immoral and unjust rule and urge the incoming Biden Administration to restore the public health protections this rule eliminated.”

NRDC filed its petition in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit and asks the court to vacate the EPA’s November 2019 final rule as unlawful.

