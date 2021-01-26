Newly discovered subset of brain cells fight inflammation with instructions from the gut

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 26 January 2021 00:18 Hits: 7

Astrocytes are the most abundant type of cells within the central nervous system (CNS), but they remain poorly characterized. Researchers have long assumed that astrocytes' primary function is to provide nutrients and support for the brain's more closely scrutinized nerve cells; over the years, however, increasing evidence has shown that astrocytes can also actively promote neurodegeneration, inflammation, and neurological diseases.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/01/210125191812.htm