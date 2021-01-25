When galaxies collide

Category: Environment Hits: 3It was previously thought that collisions between galaxies would necessarily add to the activity of the massive black holes at their centers. However, researchers have performed the most accurate simulations of a range of collision scenarios and have found that some collisions can reduce the activity of their central black holes. The reason is that certain head-on collisions may in fact clear the galactic nuclei of the matter which would otherwise fuel the black holes contained within.
Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/01/210125113104.htm