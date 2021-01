Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 25 January 2021 18:42 Hits: 3

U.S. climate envoy John Kerry told the United Nations on Monday that he regrets America’s absence from the fight against climate change during the previous administration.“Three years ago scientists gave us a stark warning. They said we have 12...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/535712-kerry-on-climate-talks-i-regret-that-my-country-has-been-absent