Articles

Category: Environment Published on Saturday, 23 January 2021 14:10 Hits: 3

Conditions inside the Shiveluch volcano include roughly 10%-14% water by weight (wt%), according to new research. Most volcanoes have less than 1% water. For subduction zone volcanoes, the average is usually 4%, rarely exceeding 8 wt%, which is considered superhydrous.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/01/210123091025.htm