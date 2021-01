Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 22 January 2021 15:16 Hits: 2

It is now the third year that gray whales have been found in very poor condition or dead in large numbers along the west coast of Mexico, USA and Canada, and scientist have raised their concerns. An international study suggests that starvation is contributing to these mortalities.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/01/210122101632.htm