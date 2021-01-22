Highly functional membrane developed for producing freshwater from seawater

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 22 January 2021 15:20 Hits: 2

Researchers have developed a new desalination membrane by laminating a two-dimensional carbon material on to the surface of a porous polymer membrane. This membrane has the potential to perform highly efficient desalination because it is possible to control the gaps between its nanosheets and the charge on the nanosheets' surfaces. It is hoped that this research will contribute towards the implementation of futuristic desalination membranes.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/01/210122102022.htm