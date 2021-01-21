Developmental origins of eczema and psoriasis discovered

Articles

Scientists have created a highly detailed map of skin, which reveals that cellular processes from development are re-activated in cells from patients with eczema and psoriasis inflammatory skin diseases. The study offers potential new drug targets for treating these painful skin diseases and provides a new understanding of inflammatory disease. The research could also provide a template for regenerating healthy skin in the laboratory.

