The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Developmental origins of eczema and psoriasis discovered

Category: Environment Hits: 0

Scientists have created a highly detailed map of skin, which reveals that cellular processes from development are re-activated in cells from patients with eczema and psoriasis inflammatory skin diseases. The study offers potential new drug targets for treating these painful skin diseases and provides a new understanding of inflammatory disease. The research could also provide a template for regenerating healthy skin in the laboratory.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/01/210121163142.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version