Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 22 January 2021 13:49 Hits: 1

Scientists have set a world record for the most stable transmission of a laser signal through the atmosphere. The team combined 'phase stabilization' technology with advanced self-guiding optical terminals to 'effectively eliminate atmospheric turbulence,' an advance which could help test Einstein's theory of general relativity.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/01/210122084950.htm