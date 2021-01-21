The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

On the trail of active ingredients from marine yeasts

Numerous natural products are awaiting discovery in all kinds of natural habitats. Especially microorganisms such as bacteria or fungi are able to produce diverse natural products with high biomedical application potential in particular as antibiotics and anticancer agents. Researchers have isolated red yeast of the species Rhodotorula mucilaginosa from a deep-sea sediment sample and analyzed for its genome and chemical constituents. The scientists succeeded in demonstrating its anticancer and antibacterial effects.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/01/210121132052.htm

