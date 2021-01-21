The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Seeds transfer their microbes to the next generation

Category: Environment Hits: 0

Scientists have been pondering if the microbiome of plants is due to nature or nurture. Research showed that oak acorns contain a large diversity of microbes, and that oak seedlings inherit their microbiome from these acorns. The microorganisms found on the seed are often valuable for the plant, promoting its growth and protecting it against certain diseases. Each plant species harbors a distinct microbial community.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/01/210121131652.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version