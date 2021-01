Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 22 January 2021

Degradable, bio-based polymers offer options for chemical recycling, and they can be a tool to store and release useful molecules. Scientists have developed a class of sugar-based polymers that are degradable through acid hydrolysis. The researchers also integrated 'cargo' molecules in the polymer, which are designed to split off after polymer degradation.

