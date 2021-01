Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 22 January 2021 15:20 Hits: 9

A new study of 1040 online participants from five western countries explores people's response to the stresses of the escalating pandemic, finding more than 13 percent of the sample had post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) related symptoms consistent with levels necessary to qualify for a clinical diagnosis.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/01/210122102024.htm