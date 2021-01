Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 21 January 2021 18:21 Hits: 4

In nature, many things have evolved that differ in size, color and, above all, in shape. While the color or size of an object can be easily described, the description of a shape is more complicated. Researchers have now outlined a new and improved way to describe shapes based on a network representation that can also be used to reassemble and compare shapes.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/01/210121132132.htm