Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 21 January 2021 20:10 Hits: 5

A promising lead halide perovskite is great at converting sunlight to electricity, but it breaks down at room temperature. Now scientists have discovered how to stabilize it with pressure from a diamond anvil cell. The required pressure is well within the reach of industrial manufacturing requirements.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/01/210121151000.htm