Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 21 January 2021 21:31 Hits: 9

Scientists have miniaturized the optical components required to cool atoms down to a few thousandths of a degree above absolute zero, the first step in employing them on microchips to drive a new generation of super-accurate atomic clocks, enable navigation without GPS, and simulate quantum systems.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/01/210121163138.htm