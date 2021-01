Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 22 January 2021 00:13 Hits: 10

Florida man Jimmy Wayne Hammonds, known as "The Monkey Whisperer,” was charged Wednesday for allegedly trafficking primates across the United States.Hammonds allegedly trafficked a capuchin monkey from Florida to California in September 2017. The...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/535340-florida-man-charged-in-alleged-monkey-trafficking-scheme