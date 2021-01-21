California harbor porpoises rebound after coastal gillnetting stopped

Articles

Published on Thursday, 21 January 2021

Harbor porpoises have rebounded in a big way off California. Their populations have recovered dramatically since the end of state set-gillnet fisheries that years ago entangled and killed them in the nearshore waters they frequent. These coastal set-gillnet fisheries are distinct from federally-managed offshore drift-gillnet fisheries. They have been prohibited in inshore state waters for more than a decade. The new research indicates that the coastal set gillnets had taken a greater toll on harbor porpoise than previously realized.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/01/210121132002.htm