Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 21 January 2021 19:28 Hits: 8

TC Energy, the Canadian company behind the Keystone XL pipeline, says it will lay off 1,000 workers following President Biden’s decision to revoke a key permit for the pipeline. Terry Cunha, a TC Energy spokesperson, confirmed to The Hill on...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/535273-canadian-firm-cuts-1000-jobs-after-biden-revokes-keystone-xl-permit