NRDC: Richard Glick Offers Fresh Start for FERC

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden named Richard Glick as chairman of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission today.

The following is a statement from John Moore, director of the Sustainable FERC Project:

“In the coming months FERC will be at the forefront of efforts of ensure that clean energy gets a chance to compete on a fair playing field, and there’s no one better person to lead the commission than Richard Glick.

“During his time on the commission, Chairman Glick has shown that he has the knowledge and wisdom necessary to navigate the difficult issues before FERC.

“We look forward to working with Chairman Glick – and all the commissioners – to ensure that FERC lives up to its legal mandate to preserve open markets, facilitate rather than restrict state clean-energy policy priorities and consider the environmental and equity impacts of its decisions, including the full climate impacts. FERC’s rules and policies must keep pace with the dramatic energy transformation taking place across the nation.”

