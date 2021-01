Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 20 January 2021 22:40 Hits: 6

President Biden on Wednesday took action to have the U.S. rejoin the Paris climate accord, following through on a campaign pledge to recommit to the Obama-era agreement on his first day in office.The move reverses former President Trump’s...

