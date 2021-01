Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 20 January 2021 00:43 Hits: 4

Until recently, oligodendrocytes were primarily thought to be a kind of cellular insulating tape that accelerates the transmission of electrical signals in the brain. A study now shows that they are also important for the energy supply of neurons in some brain regions.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/01/210119194358.htm