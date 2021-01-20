The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Fastener with microscopic mushroom design holds promise

A fastener with a microscopic design that looks like tiny mushrooms could mean advances for everyday consumers and scientific fields. Currently available fasteners are called hook and loop fasteners and require harder, stiff material. In Biointerphases, researchers describe a design that can use softer materials and still be strong. The team believes a 3D mushroom design can be made with softer, more flexible materials and provide sufficient interlocking force on the fabric and hold strong.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/01/210119194350.htm

