Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 19 January 2021 21:52 Hits: 2

The Trump administration was sued Tuesday over its plans to strip protections from migratory birds.The rule, finalized two weeks ago, ends penalties for companies whose projects or infrastructure accidentally kill birds.Critics, as well as...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/534885-green-groups-sue-after-trump-administration-strips-bird-protections