Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 19 January 2021 22:21 Hits: 2

Fifteen states and two cities sued the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) on Tuesday for declining to tighten air quality standards for ozone pollution, the main ingredient in smog. According to a statement, the states and cities argue that...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/534899-15-states-sue-epa-over-decision-not-to-tighten-air-pollution