Groups Sue Trump Administration for Rollback of Bird Protections

NEW YORK – To reinstate bedrock protections for more than 1,000 species of waterfowl, raptors and songbirds, NRDC and partners filed a lawsuit today in the Southern District of New York challenging the Trump administration’s radical reinterpretation of the Migratory Bird Treaty Act.

The following is a statement by Katie Umekubo, senior attorney at NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council):

“Two weeks ago, the Trump administration finalized its unlawful gutting of one of the oldest and most important laws for birds. Today, we are suing them again to stop the needless slaughter of millions of birds. Trump’s Interior pressed forward in its last-ditch bidding for the oil and gas industry despite a court decision to the contrary, as well as an overwhelming majority of public opposition. This is a disaster for birds, and communities that thrive with them, which requires immediate repair by the Biden administration and ultimately, Congress to put any doubt to rest.”

# # #

NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council) is an international nonprofit environmental organization with more than 3 million members and online activists. Since 1970, our lawyers, scientists, and other environmental specialists have worked to protect the world's natural resources, public health, and the environment. NRDC has offices in New York City, Washington, D.C., Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago, Bozeman, MT, and Beijing. Visit us at www.nrdc.org and follow us on Twitter @NRDC.