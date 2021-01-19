The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

New tool removes chemotherapy drugs from water systems

Category: Environment Hits: 3

'What goes in, must come out' is a familiar refrain. It is especially pertinent to the challenges facing researchers who are investigating methods to remove chemicals and pharmaceuticals from public water systems. Cleaning products, organic dyes and pharmaceuticals are finding their ways into water bodies with wide-ranging negative implications to health and the environment, a mechanical engineer explains.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/01/210119085240.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version