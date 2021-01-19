New tool removes chemotherapy drugs from water systems

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 19 January 2021

'What goes in, must come out' is a familiar refrain. It is especially pertinent to the challenges facing researchers who are investigating methods to remove chemicals and pharmaceuticals from public water systems. Cleaning products, organic dyes and pharmaceuticals are finding their ways into water bodies with wide-ranging negative implications to health and the environment, a mechanical engineer explains.

