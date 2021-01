Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 19 January 2021 13:52 Hits: 2

Money matters to happiness, perhaps more so than previously thought, according to new research. One potential reason: Higher earners feel an increased sense of control over life. 'Across decisions big and small, having more money gives a person more choices and a greater sense of autonomy,' he says.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/01/210119085249.htm