Eye tests predict Parkinson's-linked cognitive decline 18 months ahead

Published on Tuesday, 19 January 2021

Simple vision tests can predict which people with Parkinson's disease will develop cognitive impairment and possible dementia 18 months later, according to a new study. In a related study, the researchers also found that structural and functional connections of brain regions become decoupled throughout the entire brain in people with Parkinson's disease, particularly among people with vision problems.

