The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

One-dimensional quantum nanowires fertile ground for Majorana zero modes

Category: Environment Hits: 4

One-dimensional quantum 'nanowires' - which have length, but no width or height - provide a unique environment for the formation and detection of a quasiparticle known as a Majorana zero mode, which are their own antimatter particle. A new advance in detection of these exotic quasiparticles has potential applications in fault-resistant topological quantum computers, and topological superconductivity.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/01/210119102852.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version