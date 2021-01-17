The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Rapid blood test identifies COVID-19 patients at high risk of severe disease

Scientists have shown that a relatively simple and rapid blood test can predict which patients with COVID-19 are at highest risk of severe complications or death. The blood test measures levels of mitochondrial DNA, which normally resides inside the energy factories of cells. Mitochondrial DNA spilling out of cells and into the bloodstream is a sign that a particular type of violent cell death is taking place in the body.

