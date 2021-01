Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 18 January 2021 14:04 Hits: 2

President-elect Joe Biden is reportedly planning on canceling the permit for the $8 billion Keystone XL pipeline on his first day in office.The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) first reported the news on Sunday after it obtained an apparent...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/534675-biden-pushing-to-cancel-keystone-xl-pipeline-as-soon-as-he