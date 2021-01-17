The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

One small alcoholic drink a day is linked to an increased risk of atrial fibrillation

Category: Environment

A study of nearly 108,000 people has found that people who regularly drink a modest amount of alcohol are at increased risk of atrial fibrillation, a condition where the heart beats in an abnormal rhythm. The study found that, compared to drinking no alcohol at all, just one alcoholic drink a day was linked to a 16% increased risk of atrial fibrillation over an average follow-up time of nearly 14 years.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/01/210117132231.htm

